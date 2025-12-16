Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Socialite Bettina Anderson

Congratulations are in order for the Trump family -- Donald Trump Jr. is engaged!

The eldest son of Donald Trump popped the question to his girlfriend of over a year Bettina Anderson, which they announced at a recent White House gathering with the smiling prez beside them. The announcement was shared on X by Laura Loomer -- and you can tell just how thrilled the lovebirds are about the major development in their relationship.

BREAKING NEWS:



President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.



Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025 @LauraLoomer

Trump Jr. thanked his better half for giving him the "yes," calling it a "big win for the end of the year." Bettina also said a few words, telling the clapping crowd it's been "the most unforgettable weekend" of her life and she feels like the "luckiest girl in the world." She also shouted out her future in-laws for hosting such a nice event.

It's not clear exactly how Trump Jr. and the socialite from Palm Beach, Florida met, but they have been dating for well over a year. They were spotted holding hands in Palm Beach last December.

This is Trump Jr.'s third engagement. He asked his first wife, Vanessa, for her hand in marriage in 2004. They walked down the aisle at Mar-a-Lago in 2005 and she filed for divorce after 15 years of marriage. They share five children: Kai, 18, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11. She is now dating golf legend Tiger Woods.

Trump Jr. then popped the question to Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2020 after dating for 2 years. However, rumors swirled about their relationship when he was seen getting close to Bettina in Palm Beach, as they had not formally announced their breakup. It was crystal clear they were no longer an item when Bettina was by Trump Jr.'s side at his family's New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago last year.