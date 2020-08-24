Kimberly Guilfoyle Delivers Bizarre Speech at RNC in support of Trump

To paraphrase George W. Bush after hearing Donald Trump's Inauguration speech, Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech at the RNC was some crazy s***!

Guilfoyle's delivery was all fire and brimstone, which might have worked well if there were 5,000 people in the audience, but she was speaking in an empty hall. It sounded like something out of 'GOT' or WW2.

The former FOX News Anchor and current GF of Donald Trump Jr. laid out her vision if Trump gets elected, as well as if Biden gets elected.

She warned, "They [Democrats] want to steal your liberty ... and control how you live." She claimed Democrats would send jobs back to China while those Dems got rich. She said Biden/Harris and co. would destroy law enforcement with their "socialist agenda."