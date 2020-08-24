Trump's Chief of Staff at RNC Without Mask Kissing Supporters

Donald Trump SAYS he supports wearing masks, which is increasingly hard to swallow after watching this video of his maskless Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, greeting maskless supporters at the RNC with hugs and kisses.

If you don't believe people are making a political statement by not wearing a mask, just check out the footage, because a mask is hard to find.

WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is maskless, shaking hands and kissing cheeks at Trump's event in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/BEjEDMOD0G — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020 @therecount

Meadows is glad-handing supporters, kissing a woman and shaking hands ... and that's just the 29 seconds of video we got. This seems to be the drill at the convention.

Joe Biden is almost never seen without a mask in public, and Trump almost never wears one.