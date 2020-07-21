President Trump Ditches Wearing Mask Hours After Calling it Patriotic

Play video content

Donald Trump's patriotism is showing all over his face -- which was without a mask once again Monday night, despite his own claim he's all about masking up now.

Just hours after the President tweeted, "many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!" ... Trump was out mingling at his D.C. hotel, and you can see what was missing.

Where's your patriotism, Mr. Prez?

The video's mind-boggling -- while several people are wearing masks as POTUS greets Congressional hopeful Madison Cawthorn and introduces him to Rudy Giuliani, many others are not ... including Cawthorn and the guy he's trying to replace in the House, Mark Meadows.

Among the other maskless are Sen. Lindsey Graham, who passes by and gets right up in Cawthorn's face to tell him something, and a blonde woman near the President who's haphazardly placing a mask on her face to cover up.

Despite his tweet suggesting otherwise, the Prez has been an advocate for anti-maskers because he's VERY rarely worn one.

Of course, he claims he doesn't need it because he's tested for COVID-19 regularly, but sure seems odd the Prez forgot his mask -- while in mixed company -- right after his "Patriotic" mask declaration.