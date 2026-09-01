Singin' With My Fans In The City of Love!

Play video content Video: Celine Dion Sings Along With Fans in Street Outside Paris Hotel BACKGRID

Celine Dion's singing voice was lifted by the power of love she felt from her fans in Paris ... because she put on a little show for her supporters in the middle of the street.

The singer-songwriter performed outside her hotel in France's capital ... stunning in a tight black dress with a long furry hem that dipped down to the sidewalk.

Celine gestured to her supporters and pointed out to the crowd as she stood in front of the audience and swayed back and forth.

She sang her track, "Pour que tu m'aimes encore" ... her hit French song from 1995.

ICYMI ... Celine recently made the rare trip from her home near Las Vegas to Paris, where she's clearly living it up. However, it's not all just for fun and rest ... she begins a residency at the Paris La Défense Arena area in Nanterre this month.

She will perform 26 shows between September and May of next year and marks her first concert series since the sudden cancellation of her "Courage" world tour in 2023 after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.