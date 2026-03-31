Celine Dion Announces She's Performing 10 Shows Amid Battle With Disease

Celine Dion broke some big news Monday to mark her 58th birthday ... she's officially returning to the stage in Paris, France, after being sidelined for years battling stiff persons syndrome.

The legendary singer made the stunning announcement in an Instagram video, revealing that she's going to perform 10 shows over several weeks at Paris La Défense Arena beginning in September. And Celine can't wait to get back on stage, pointing out she's feeling "strong" and "excited," but also a "little nervous."

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Celine kicked off her video announcement by giving her gazillion fans a health update, saying she's singing and dancing again and doing just great.

She then thanked her fans for all of their love and support during her ongoing battle with stiff persons syndrome -- a progressive autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness, rigidity and painful spasms.

In December 2022, Celine told the world she had been diagnosed with the debilitating disease, which put a major damper on her illustrious singing career.