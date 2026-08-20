Ariana Grande Slams Trump for Using Her Music Again

Your Truth is False, Stop Using My Tunes!!!

Donald Trump's team trolled Ariana Grande once again by using her music in one of the President's social videos ... and again, the superstar told them to get bent.

Trump posted a rally video to TikTok that included several messages about his "truth" -- all set to her hit "we can't be friends."

The post said, "men can't have babies and should never compete in women's sports."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

As she's done before ... AG essentially told him to STFU, saying in the comments ... "Never use my music again. Also, your truth is false."

A source tells TMZ Ariana's label is working to have the song removed from the post.

As TMZ reported ... back in June, Ariana blasted the White House and Trump for using her music in a montage of ICE arrests ... calling Trump's immigration policies barbaric, inhumane and heinous.

She joins the list of musicians who have specifically slammed the White House for using their music in propaganda posts.