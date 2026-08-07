White House Uses Spider-Man For Immigration Enforcement Post

Spider-Man Is Our Friendly New ICE Agent

When Peter Parker called himself your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man ... this probably wasn't what he had in mind ... President Trump's White House has the Marvel hero slinging webs to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The White House's official social media account turned Spider-Man into an ICE agent in a new propaganda post on that depicts him trapping "criminal illegal aliens" in his web.

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The Trump administration captioned the photo ... "Your friendly neighborhood ICE agents."

This comes less than a week after "Spider-Man: A Brand New Day" hit theaters, and fans of the film are calling for the studios to take legal action against the White House.

One commenter wrote ... "i hope marvel/disney/sony all sue." Another added ... "Stan Lee rolling in his grave rn… smh."

As you know, the White House is no stranger to using timely pop culture references in their pro-ICE content. Recently, Ariana Grande slammed the administration for using her song "bye" in a post.

Other musicians have also slammed the White House for using their music in similar fashion ... including Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

It'll be interesting to see if Tom Holland and Zendaya have anything to say about this.