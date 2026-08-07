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White House Uses Spider-Man For Immigration Enforcement Post

Trump's White House Spider-Man Is Our Friendly New ICE Agent

By TMZ Staff
Published
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When Peter Parker called himself your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man ... this probably wasn't what he had in mind ... President Trump's White House has the Marvel hero slinging webs to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The White House's official social media account turned Spider-Man into an ICE agent in a new propaganda post on that depicts him trapping "criminal illegal aliens" in his web.

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The Trump administration captioned the photo ... "Your friendly neighborhood ICE agents."

This comes less than a week after "Spider-Man: A Brand New Day" hit theaters, and fans of the film are calling for the studios to take legal action against the White House.

ICE Agents Patrolling
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ICE Agents Patrolling Launch Gallery
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One commenter wrote ... "i hope marvel/disney/sony all sue." Another added ... "Stan Lee rolling in his grave rn… smh."

As you know, the White House is no stranger to using timely pop culture references in their pro-ICE content. Recently, Ariana Grande slammed the administration for using her song "bye" in a post.

Every Artist or Band Who Has Asked Trump to Stop Using Their Music
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Don't Use My Music! Launch Gallery
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Other musicians have also slammed the White House for using their music in similar fashion ... including BeyoncéCeline DionRihanna, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

Celebs like Pedro PascalJamie Lee CurtisEva LongoriaTyler the Creator, and countless others have also been very vocally anti-ICE.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Attend Spider-Man: Brand New Day Photocall
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Spider-Man's Dynamic Duo! Launch Gallery
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It'll be interesting to see if Tom Holland and Zendaya have anything to say about this.

They're over in England celebrating their secret wedding ... but Trump's White House is dragging them into his administration's web.

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