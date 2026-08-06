Tom Holland and Zendaya Show Off Wedding Bands on Coffee Date in London

Tom Holland's finally rocking a ring on that finger ... after confirmation that he and Zendaya officially tied the knot.

The actors brought their dogs to a coffee shop in London, and you can clearly see Tom wearing a gold band on his ring finger for the first time since they dropped the are-we-or-aren't-we-married act.

The 'Spider-Man' co-stars secretly got hitched earlier this year ... and they just threw their reception on Tuesday at the Beaverbrook Hotel in Surrey, England ... near Tom's hometown.

While we already knew Zendaya put a ring on it, now we know exactly what that ring looks like ... and it looks like Tom is going with a classic wedding band here.

Confirming the nuptials and rocking the ring in public finally ends Z and TH's era of playing coy about their marriage status.