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Tom Holland and Zendaya Show Off Wedding Bands on Coffee Date in London

Tom Holland Check Out My Wedding Band!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Tom Holland And Zendaya Seen With Their Wedding Rings For The First Time
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Tom Holland's finally rocking a ring on that finger ... after confirmation that he and Zendaya officially tied the knot.

The actors brought their dogs to a coffee shop in London, and you can clearly see Tom wearing a gold band on his ring finger for the first time since they dropped the are-we-or-aren't-we-married act.

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The 'Spider-Man' co-stars secretly got hitched earlier this year ... and they just threw their reception on Tuesday at the Beaverbrook Hotel in Surrey, England ... near Tom's hometown.

While we already knew Zendaya put a ring on it, now we know exactly what that ring looks like ... and it looks like Tom is going with a classic wedding band here.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Together
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Confirming the nuptials and rocking the ring in public finally ends Z and TH's era of playing coy about their marriage status.

A couple weeks ago, Zendaya told a paparazzo he was "too late" when he asked to marry her ... Tom gave an elementary schooler the runaround when he asked if they were husband and wife ... in an interview with Esquire, Tom dropped a few hints ... among other Easter eggs.

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