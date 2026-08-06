Zendaya and Tom Holland Celebrate Secret Wedding at Luxury Resort in England

Zendaya and Tom Holland apparently pulled off the ultimate Hollywood disappearing act ... getting hitched in private, months before throwing a private wedding celebration.

The 'Spider-Man' costars reportedly hosted a wedding reception Tuesday at the swanky Beaverbrook Hotel in Surrey, England ... not far from Tom's hometown of Kingston upon Thames.

As it turns out, Tom and Zendaya married earlier this year and waited until this week to celebrate with family and friends at the luxury countryside hotel ... as first reported by Deuxmoi.

Of course, whether Tom and Zendaya were already husband and wife has been one of Hollywood's worst-kept secrets.

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Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach claimed back in March everyone had already missed the wedding.

Tom poured gasoline on the speculation in June while discussing bogus AI wedding pics ... revealing his relatives knew the images were fake because "they were all there."

In July, he joked Zendaya was "married to me" during an interview with his "The Odyssey" costars.

And just last week, Tom got hilariously flustered when a kid flat-out asked if he'd married Zendaya.