Donald Trump's Fuller Hair at Las Vegas Speech Sparks Wig Rumors

President Trump showed up in Las Vegas with a little something extra up top ... and now people are wondering if POTUS was sporting a wig.

Trump took the stage at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on Wednesday with his signature blond locks looking noticeably fuller than usual -- and it didn't take long for toupee speculation to start flying online.

The timing only fueled the chatter ... 'cause just three days earlier, strong winds whipped Trump's hair around as he boarded Air Force One in New Jersey -- exposing much more of his scalp.

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Of course, Trump's heard the rug rumors before -- back in 2015, he famously insisted, "I don't wear a toupee. It's my hair."

Trump even invited a woman onstage to inspect it for herself.