White House Mocks Bad Bunny, Uses His Music in Deportation Video
White House To Bad Bunny We're Deporting People To Your Music
Bad Bunny's going to be hopping mad about the White House's new video celebrating mass deportations ... because audio from one of his hit songs underscores scenes he abhors.
In the new clip -- posted to the White House TikTok Thursday afternoon -- Bad Bunny's song "LA MuDANZA" plays over a montage of people in handcuffs being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The video starts with President Trump waving at supporters as BB sings ... "un aplauso pa mami y papi porque en verdad rompieron" ... which translates to "A round of applause for mom and dad, because they really crushed it."
Trump's White House changed the translation to say "A round of applause for Donald J. Trump because he really crushed it" ... and they captioned the post, "We're making America great gain."
Of course, Bad Bunny slammed ICE's operations for months -- including a very public bashing earlier this year at the Grammy Awards.
Bad Bunny said ... "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans."
We reached out to Bad Bunny's camp ... so far, no word back.