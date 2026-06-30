Bad Bunny's Label Reportedly Gave $4,000 Concert Tickets to Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Bad Bunny's Record Label Allegedly Gifted $4,333 Apiece Concert Tickets To Sonia Sotomayor
Bad Bunny's record label passed out freebies to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor for a concert in Puerto Rico — and each ticket was worth over $4,000, according to a new report.
The New York Post obtained Sotomayor's annual financial disclosure, showing that the justice was given tickets at $4,333 a pop by Rimas Entertainment for herself and guests while they were on a private trip to Puerto Rico in August 2025. Bunny's manager, Noah Assad, founded Rimas, which also represents a bunch of other Latin music artists.
It's not clear from the disclosure whether Sotomayor and Co. attended a Bunny concert or a show for another Rimas musician. Yet, during August 2025, Bunny hit the stage in Puerto Rico for a slew of performances.
Under federal regulations, Supreme Court Justices are allowed to accept most gifts as long as they come from people with no business before the court. The justices must also report the gifts in annual financial disclosures, which Sotomayor has done in this case.