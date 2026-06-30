Bad Bunny's Label Reportedly Gave $4,000 Concert Tickets to Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Bad Bunny's record label passed out freebies to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor for a concert in Puerto Rico — and each ticket was worth over $4,000, according to a new report.

The New York Post obtained Sotomayor's annual financial disclosure, showing that the justice was given tickets at $4,333 a pop by Rimas Entertainment for herself and guests while they were on a private trip to Puerto Rico in August 2025. Bunny's manager, Noah Assad, founded Rimas, which also represents a bunch of other Latin music artists.

It's not clear from the disclosure whether Sotomayor and Co. attended a Bunny concert or a show for another Rimas musician. Yet, during August 2025, Bunny hit the stage in Puerto Rico for a slew of performances.