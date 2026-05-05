Bad Bunny's Awkward Met Gala Hug with Kris Jenner Caught on Video

Pounds of movie makeup couldn't mask the awkwardness in this interaction ... when Bad Bunny gave Kris Jenner a super weird side hug at the Met Gala!

New video has emerged online capturing the quick greeting between the pop star and the momager Monday night ... with Bunny not breaking stride -- or, more accurately, limp -- as he walked up to Kris and Kim Kardashian in his old man getup.

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BB wraps his right arm around Kris in a quick embrace ... before basically using her like a stripper pole to spin around and say a word to Kim.

The reality star's faces are telling after the quick word ... wide-eyed and less than full smiles as they go their separate ways.

As you know ... Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were a thing back in 2023 and then again briefly in 2024 -- but, they've since split.

Kris is usually pretty cool with her kids' exes -- specifically showing love for Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott -- so maybe it's the makeup throwing her off. Bad Bunny pulled up in the fashion equivalent of a crystal ball, looking like the Bad Bunny of 50 years from now, and it may have been a bit off-putting IRL.