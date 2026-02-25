Bad Bunny Keeps Low Profile at Aussie Beach With GF Gabriela Berlingeri

Post–Super Bowl Cool Down With GF Down Under!!!

Bad Bunny is riding high after tearing up the Super Bowl stage earlier this month ... but he’s swapping it all for some peace and quiet, kicking back in Australia with girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri.

The Puerto Rican hitmaker kept things low-key as the pair hit Tamarama Beach in Sydney, with Gabriela wasting zero time stripping down to a barely-there black bikini and heading straight for the water.

BB, meanwhile, played it cool -- and covered -- rocking a bright yellow unzipped hoodie, shorts and a cap, lingering on a towel like your average beachgoer while Gabriela took a dip.

And TBH, we get it. After the year he’s had -- and with his world tour gearing back up Down Under in just days -- the man’s probably savoring every ounce of normalcy he can get.