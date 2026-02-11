Boxer Xander Zayas Reveals Bad Bunny Picked Him Over Models For Halftime Show

Play video content TMZSports.com

Champion boxer Xander Zayas was handpicked by Bad Bunny for his role in the Super Bowl halftime show ... a part that was originally intended to be played by male models!

That's what the 23-0 fighter told TMZ Sports after he was spotted on the field in his boxing trunks and gloves during Benito's routine at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Boxing makes an appearance at the Half Time Show from the Super Bowl.



Bad Bunny really brought out Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas shadow boxing. 🥊🐰💪 pic.twitter.com/mX1AsghMWC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 9, 2026 @DAZNBoxing

Zayas revealed that Bad Bunny was initially going to have a pair of models act as boxers, but called an audible, reaching out to his undefeated boxer friend personally, and offering him a chance to grace the big stage.

"He realized well, we just signed Xander Zayas to Rimas Sports, his company, so might as well have him, and he extended the invitation two weeks before my fight, so obviously I told him, 'hey, I need to win first,'" Zayas said.

"I don't wanna go to the Super Bowl as a loser."

Of course, Zayas fought and won on January 31 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, defeating Abass Baraou by decision, making him the youngest unified world champion.

Zayas was a part of Benito's show, so we asked the Puerto Rican boxer if he'd like the global superstar to step into his world (sorta), and of course, the answer was yes!

As for the experience ... Xander is still in disbelief.

"I'm still in a dream. I'm still trying to blink and wake up from it," Zayas said. "It's been an amazing two weeks."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.