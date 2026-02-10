Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Draws Over 128 Million Viewers

The chaos and controversy surrounding Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance did NOT hurt the viewership numbers -- 128.2 million people tuned in to watch!

The numbers for the "DtMF" singer were announced by NBC on Tuesday, confirming that fans had their TVs stuck on the Super Bowl during halftime to watch Bad Bunny do his thing.

The performance didn't lack star power ... with special guests like Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and Ricky Martin as part of the show.

Despite the strong numbers, it wasn't the most-watched halftime show ever. By comparison, last year's halftime performance with Kendrick Lamar drew a historic 133.5 million viewers across TV and digital platforms.

Of course, Bad Bunny's show had some competition this time around ... with Turning Point putting on an alternate program starring Kid Rock and others, which had over 5.1 million people watching live.

Bad Bunny faced heavy criticism before he even hit the stage, with many knocking the NFL for picking a headliner who primarily performed in Spanish, not English.

The talk didn't die down after the show ... even President Donald Trump expressed anger over the performance ... calling it "one of the worst, EVER!"

"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," Trump said.

"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."