Kid Rock Complains He 'Didn't Understand Any' of Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

It looks like even Kid Rock had to go back and watch Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show ... because the country-rap-rock star delivered his critique of BB's performance on Fox News last night.

Rock told Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" ... "Like most people, I didn't understand any of it. I saw there's a lot of dancers and a lot of big to-do stuff. And, you know, he said he wanted to have a dance party; it looked like he had one."

And while Rock admitted it wasn't his "cup of tea," he revealed he doesn't have any beef with BB. He's more upset with the NFL.

He clarified ... "I don't fault that kid for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience. I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. You know, it's just -- poor kid."

The "Bawitdaba" artist could hardly be blamed for checking out the show ... it's pretty much unavoidable on socials. The final numbers aren't in yet, but based on past averages, there's at least 100 million other people who also watched BB hit the stage with surprise guests like Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga.

As you know ... the NFL's decision to platform BB was very controversial with Trump supporters who took issue with the Puerto Rican rapper's stance against ICE's aggressive immigration raid tactics ... and the fact he sings exclusively in Spanish.

Seeing an opportunity, right-wing organization Turning Point USA announced a rival event called "The All American Halftime Show," with Kid Rock as the headliner.