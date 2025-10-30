Special Olympics Calls Out Kid Rock for Using R-Word

Kid Rock seems to have no issue hurling the R-word on national television ... but the Special Olympics says he should think twice -- writing an open letter to him explaining the harm caused by using that word.

ICYMI ... Kid Rock appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Fox News last Friday -- and used the slur while telling Watters what he plans to be for Halloween.

Play video content 10/24/25 Fox

Now ... in an open letter, Special Olympics Chief Inspiration Officer Loretta Claiborne is calling him out, urging him to take accountability. She says, "I’m writing to you personally with an urgent request: please acknowledge the hurt caused and use this moment to stand with us in rejecting that word and the prejudice it represents."

She goes on to say Kid Rock has a massive platform that shapes conversations and attitudes across the country ... telling him directly, "In the 21st century, we’re still continuing to fight for the simplest form of justice: the recognition of our full humanity, a recognition you undermine when you use the word [r*t*rd]."

Claiborne adds that language plays a crucial role in their fight, and words like "r*t*rd" and "r*t*rded" have long been used to "belittle and dehumanize."

She says she knows this pain personally ... sharing that the R-word was used against her growing up -- but she adds, "every moment of hurt can become a moment to teach, to grow, and to move forward together."

Claiborne extends an olive branch to Kid Rock ... inviting him to speak with her to discuss the movement for inclusion and respect.

She closes with ... "You have the chance to turn this incident into a statement of strength, to acknowledge the harm, to stand with people with intellectual disabilities, and to help lead the conversation toward greater understanding and respect."