Kid Rock Dressing up for Halloween as Masked 'R'-Word

If you're looking for a politically correct Halloween costume idea ... you ain't gonna find one with Kid Rock.

Check out this wild clip from the country crooner's chat with Fox News host Jesse Watters this week -- he puts on a face mask and tells Jesse he's going to be an 'R'-word for Halloween, insinuating that folks who wear masks are ... well, you get the idea.

Jesse immediately cracks up, and Kid Rock seems pleased to have put a smile on his face.

As you know, the "All Summer Long" hitmaker has aligned himself with the anti-mask agenda ... even slamming the use of them in his 2022 song "We The People."

The song goes, in part ... "Wear your mask, take your pills / Now a whole generation's mentally ill."