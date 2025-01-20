Kid Rock Hits on BBC Reporter in Awkward Pre-Inauguration Interview

Play video content BBC

Kid Rock is taking advantage of all the attention he's getting during President Donald Trump's resurgence to the highest office in the land ... even hitting on a TV interviewer, sight unseen.

KR -- real name Robert Ritchie -- performed at a pre-inauguration rally at Capital One Arena Sunday, and was interviewed Monday morning by BBC News reporter Caitríona Perry ... and he quickly flustered her with an awkward offer.

Appearing on camera in a black stocking cap and large black sunglasses, he apparently could only hear the reporter's questions.

Toward the end of their exchange, he says he's done working for the day, so he can "celebrate the re-birth of America today. What about you, what are you doing? Where you at?"

Perry notes she's on a rooftop, reporting near the Capitol Building in D.C., and she'll be broadcasting for about 12 hours all day. Kid Rock, puffing on a cigar, responds ... "I can't see you right now, so I don't know what you look like."

Perry replied ... "Well, I look like I'm ready to hit the slopes, I can tell you -- I'm in full-on ski gear here with my hat, gloves, the whole thing, ready to rock, because you've gotta be wrapped up against the elements, don't ya," followed by a nervous laugh. Extremely cold temperatures had already forced the inauguration to be moved indoors.

KR seized the opportunity ... "I love to go skiing -- you sound sexy, you want to go with me?" He raised his eyebrows and shrugged, as if to say, Why not?

"Uh ..." she stammered back. "Well, we won't get into that right here. We're doing no skiing today, we've got a day of broadcasting to do."

That ended the interview as she quickly thanked him and signed off.

There's no word yet on whether Caitríona Perry is taking up the Detroit rap-rocker on his offer.

