Kid Rock Reportedly Breaks Off Long-Standing Engagement With Audrey Berry

Kid Rock and Audrey Berry have reportedly ended their nearly eight-year engagement ... and apparently are splitsville ... at least according to one report.

KR called it quits with AB late last year ... and the news is just now getting out, per US Weekly, citing multiple sources.

Play video content January 2025 SplashNews

The huge update comes on the heels of Kid Rock snapped with Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert ... the pair in January even reportedly sharing a cab in Washington, DC, after celebrating Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

It should be noted KR and LB never addressed the speculation ... and have not been spotted together since.

And that aligns with what US Weekly was told ... that Rock isn't taking any time off for reflection ... he's back in the game, baby!

For those unaware, Audrey -- whom Kid has previously noted is "not a celebrity" -- met the singer not long after his marriage with Pamela Anderson came to an end. She's reportedly been an influence in his music over their time together, and they got engaged back in 2017.