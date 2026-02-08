Kid Rock Headlines Turning Point USA's Rival Super Bowl Halftime Show

Play video content Turning Point USA

While Bad Bunny took one of the world's biggest stages Sunday, rocking the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show from Levi's Stadium, Kid Rock tried to outshine BB with his own concert for Turning Point USA.

As expected ... KR brought the crowd to their feet, starting out strong with his 1999 hit "Bawitdaba."

The crowd went absolutely insane for his trademark high energy, but it looked like the backup track did most of the heavy lifting.

Kid wrapped up his set with an emotional altar call, encouraging fans to give their lives to Jesus.

The concert was dedicated to Turning Point's late founder, Charlie Kirk.

As you know ... the NFL's decision to platform BB was very controversial with Trump supporters who seemed to take issue with the Puerto Rican rapper's stance against ICE's aggressive tactics.

Seeing an opportunity, TPUSA announced an event called "The All American Halftime Show," which was promoted as an alternative to the NFL's programing.

At the time, the right-wing advocacy organization shared a questionnaire asking followers what genres of music they'd like to see featured. Options included, "Classic Rock," "Country," "Americana," and "Anything in English."

TPUSA later checked all those boxes when they tapped Trump supporter Kid Rock to headline with others, including country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, who were picked to join him.

With the SB being one of the biggest TV events every year and BB being the hottest artist on the planet right now, it was hard to imagine TPUSA could put up comparable ratings ... and it doesn't look like they did.

Viewership appeared to top out at under 6 million -- a fraction of the 100 million viewers expected to have tuned in to the official SB Halftime Show.