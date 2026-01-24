Bad Bunny Will Not Wear Dress During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny won't be attending a dress fitting prior to his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in just a few weeks ... because we're told he's not wearing a gown despite reports.

Here's the deal ... a rumor has been circulating online that the "DtMF" hitmaker planned to wear a dress for his performance in Santa Clara on February 8 -- a controversial move which no doubt would've upset people even more than the announcement that he would headline the show did.

However, production sources tell TMZ ... he's not wearing a dress during the show -- though they wouldn't say what he is wearing.

This development may bum out Miss Lawrence -- a famous stylist and star on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" -- who told us she was cool with Bad Bunny wearing a dress ... so long as he fully committed to it and made the LGBTQ+ community proud.

As you know ... the NFL caught a ton of flak for choosing Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl Halftime performer -- and even resulted in conservative organization Turning Point USA promising a different halftime show featuring English-speaking stars.