If Bad Bunny Wears Dress at Super Bowl, He Better Work, Miss Lawrence Says
Miss Lawrence Bad Bunny Wearing a Dress at Super Bowl?!? Better Show Respect!!!
Miss Lawrence is weighing in on the hearsay Bad Bunny might rock a dress at his Super Bowl Halftime show next month -- and she’s got ONE message for him ... if you’re gonna do it, do it right!!!
TMZ caught up with Miss Lawrence at LAX Friday ... and she tells us she’s all for gender-fluid fashion, but says if Bad Bunny goes there, she hopes it brings real visibility to the LGBTQ community -- especially Black LGBTQ folks.
Catch the full clip ... 'cause Miss Lawrence breaks it down -- if BB's being used as a vessel to normalize what her community looks like on massive stages, then it better be done with purpose.
And when it comes to the look itself? She doesn’t mince words -- if you're gonna wear a dress, "Don’t embarrass the girls ... be a bad bitch doing it!"
As for the haters, she says they’re just uncomfortable with what they were taught -- and changing the narrative is the only way forward.