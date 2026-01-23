If Bad Bunny Wears Dress at Super Bowl, He Better Work, Miss Lawrence Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Miss Lawrence is weighing in on the hearsay Bad Bunny might rock a dress at his Super Bowl Halftime show next month -- and she’s got ONE message for him ... if you’re gonna do it, do it right!!!

TMZ caught up with Miss Lawrence at LAX Friday ... and she tells us she’s all for gender-fluid fashion, but says if Bad Bunny goes there, she hopes it brings real visibility to the LGBTQ community -- especially Black LGBTQ folks.

Catch the full clip ... 'cause Miss Lawrence breaks it down -- if BB's being used as a vessel to normalize what her community looks like on massive stages, then it better be done with purpose.

And when it comes to the look itself? She doesn’t mince words -- if you're gonna wear a dress, "Don’t embarrass the girls ... be a bad bitch doing it!"