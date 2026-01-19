Green Day Will Kick Off Super Bowl LX With Opening Performance, Another Blow for Trump

Donald Trump's haters are absolutely thriving right now ... Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has been outspoken about his disdain for the present administration ... and the band has just been tapped to open the Super Bowl!

The punk rock band -- which hails from Rodeo, California, in the Bay Area -- will kick off Super Bowl LV at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, February 8.

Billie Joe released a statement ... "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard! We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!"

This comes after the singer led a crowd at Download Festival last summer in a chant calling Trump a "fat bastard."

Remember ... Trump had a lot to say about Bad Bunny -- another known Trump critic -- headlining this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, calling the decision "absolutely ridiculous."

He complained ... "I've never heard of him. I don't know who he is," in an interview with Newsmax's Greg Kelly in October.