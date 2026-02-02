Roger Goodell Believes Bad Bunny Won't Get Political During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Play video content NFL Network

Fresh off Bad Bunny's anti-ICE statements at the Grammy Awards, Roger Goodell doesn't anticipate an encore during the Super Bowl Halftime Show ... telling reporters he feels the music superstar will use the stage to unite, not divide, the crowd.

The NFL commish was asked on Monday about Benito's political acceptance speech at Sunday's event ... and whether he was anticipating a similar message being conveyed when he takes the field at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8.

"We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.… pic.twitter.com/IFzvguqdCR — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026 @Variety

Goodell said Mr. Bunny was right for the gig for two reasons -- BB is "one of the greatest artists in the world" -- but he also "understood the platform he was on, and this platform is used to unite people and be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that."

"I think artists in the past have done that," he added. "I think Bad Bunny understands that and I think he will have a great performance."

Goodell was also asked about ICE presence for Super Bowl week ... and he said security is always the top priority for an event of this magnitude ... and there have been no changes in comparison to previous administrations.

As TMZ Sports previously reported, immigration operations are not slated to go down inside the venue when the Seahawks and Patriots face off ... but agents will be in the area.