Ricky Gervais Slaps Down Celebs for Making Political Speeches at Grammys

Shut The Hell Up Already With Your Political BS!!!

Last night's Grammy Awards was a nightmare for Ricky Gervais ... at least judging by his stance on political acceptance speeches.

The 5-time Golden Globe Awards host took to X Monday to complain, "They're still not listening."

The comedian shared the comment along with a quote from his final time hosting the Globes in 2020.

At the time, he said, "If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

Of course most of the Grammy speeches weren't so much lecturing the public as they were condemning ICE and the Trump Administration.

You could say Bad Bunny addressed the public in his speech when he told the crowd, "If we fight, we have to do it with love" ... but it's tough to find a whole lot wrong with that sentiment.

Still, Ricky's message is pretty clear -- say "thank you" and skedaddle.

President Trump would seem to agree. He threatened to sue Grammy host Trevor Noah for a quick joke he told about POTUS and former President Bill Clinton referencing their friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.