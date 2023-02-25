Ricky Gervais Mocks Move to Take 'Fat' Out of Children's Books

I'm thinking of 86'ing the 'C' and 'F' Words

Ricky Gervais has opinions about 86'ing the words "fat" and "ugly" from children's books, and he concedes it's child's play compared to what he says onstage.

Ricky is clearly appalled by the move to cut the 2 words from Roald Dahl's books for kids, mocking the "fragile" and "easily offended."

This is me pondering whether they'll change any of the words I've used in my work after I'm dead, to spare those who are fragile and easily offended. Words like 'fat' and 'ugly'. And 'cunt' and 'fuck'. And 'fat, ugly, greedy, pathetic little stupid fucking cunt'. Stuff like that. pic.twitter.com/RCV0aNh9f4 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 24, 2023 @rickygervais

Ricky says he's been noodling over words he uses onstage ... words like f**k, fat, ugly, greedy, pathetic little stupid f**king c*** -- "Stuff like that."

Ricky followed up with a tweet where he displayed a pic of himself making a wonky face and exposing his belly, saying, "I've changed my mind. I think we should ban the words 'fat' and 'ugly. No reason."

I've changed my mind. I think we should ban the words 'fat' and 'ugly'. No reason. pic.twitter.com/L6VhFLJSd2 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 24, 2023 @rickygervais

Someone on Twitter took him seriously and said the comedian's standup is different, because it's not aimed at kids.

Ricky's reply -- “Yeah I know ... It was a joke.”

As you probably know, Dahl's books, notably "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," have been re-issued where "fat" will no longer be used.