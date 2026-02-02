Jelly Roll Avoids ICE Question at Grammys, Says He's a 'Dumb Redneck'

Celebs were lining up at the Grammys to speak out against ICE ... but Jelly Roll wanted no part of it, flat-out dodging the topic and calling himself a "dumb redneck" when asked for his take.

Fresh off winning 3 Grammys Sunday, Jelly was pressed backstage about what’s going on in the country RN, but he shut it down fast ... saying nobody should care about his opinion, especially since he hasn’t been keeping up with the news and didn’t even have a phone for 18 months at one point recently.

JR traced his disconnection from politics all the way back to his childhood ... growing up in a "drug-addict household" full of "insane pandemonium" and admitting he "didn’t even know politics were f***ing real" until landing in jail in his mid-20s.

Jelly says survival mattered more than "rural politics" back then ... but this isn’t Tennessee in the ’80s or ’90s anymore, and these days it’s pretty hard to stay neutral -- just ask Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, or Justin and Hailey Bieber, who all made their feelings loud and clear at the Grammys.

That said, Jelly wrapped the convo teasing he’s got plenty more to say soon ... and LBR, for someone claiming he’s non-political, he did testify before the Senate over the fentanyl crisis two years ago.