Bad Bunny Thirst Traps To Kick Off His 32nd Birthday!
Bad Bunny Thirst Traps To Kick Off His 32nd Birthday 💦
Published
Bad Bunny is one bad birthday boy!!! One swipe through our hot shots gallery and that upper lip of yours will be sweatin'!!
The Puerto Rico native has had himself a year! He took home three Grammys and made his stance known -- or his “seat,” rather -- during “God Bless America” at the Yankees vs. Blue Jays playoff game.
Oh, and he also slayed the Super Bowl halftime show -- becoming the first artist to perform the Super Bowl halftime show primarily in Spanish!
Check out the gallery ... It's fuego!
Happy Birthday, Bad Bunny!