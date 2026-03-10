Bad Bunny Thirst Traps To Kick Off His 32nd Birthday 💦

Bad Bunny is one bad birthday boy!!! One swipe through our hot shots gallery and that upper lip of yours will be sweatin'!!

The Puerto Rico native has had himself a year! He took home three Grammys and made his stance known -- or his “seat,” rather -- during “God Bless America” at the Yankees vs. Blue Jays playoff game.

Oh, and he also slayed the Super Bowl halftime show -- becoming the first artist to perform the Super Bowl halftime show primarily in Spanish!