Demi Lovato Thirst Traps to Kick Off Her 33rd Birthday!
Demi Lovato ... I'm 33 and Hot AF 'Sorry Not Sorry!'
Published
Demi Lovato is celebrating another scorchin' trip around the sun, and we've got her latest and greatest hot shots to kick off #33!
With
friends like shots like striped bikinis and plunging onesies, who needs enemies?! Let's face it, no one does it quite like Demi!!!
The sexy snaps have come in (red)HOT this summer ... Dive into this effortless selfie she grabbed while on a tropical bae-cay!
Self-care and health are ... wealth! Demi dropped a topless shot with cupping marks just above her derrière.
Stay 'Cool for the Summer' with our hot shots gallery above! "Payback is a bad b**** and, baby, I'm the baddest!"
Happy Birthday, Demi!