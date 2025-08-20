Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Demi Lovato Thirst Traps to Kick Off Her 33rd Birthday!

Demi Lovato ... I'm 33 and Hot AF 'Sorry Not Sorry!'

By TMZ Staff
Published
Demi Lovato Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Demi Lovato Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

Demi Lovato is celebrating another scorchin' trip around the sun, and we've got her latest and greatest hot shots to kick off #33!

With friends like shots like striped bikinis and plunging onesies, who needs enemies?! Let's face it, no one does it quite like Demi!!!

0819-Demi-Lovato-Hot-Shots-Sub1

The sexy snaps have come in (red)HOT this summer ... Dive into this effortless selfie she grabbed while on a tropical bae-cay!

0819-Demi-Lovato-Hot-Shots-Sub2

Self-care and health are ... wealth! Demi dropped a topless shot with cupping marks just above her derrière.

Stay 'Cool for the Summer' with our hot shots gallery above! "Payback is a bad b**** and, baby, I'm the baddest!"

Happy Birthday, Demi!