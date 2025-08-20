Demi Lovato Thirst Traps to Kick Off Her 33rd Birthday!

'Sorry Not Sorry!'

Demi Lovato is celebrating another scorchin' trip around the sun, and we've got her latest and greatest hot shots to kick off #33!

With friends like shots like striped bikinis and plunging onesies, who needs enemies?! Let's face it, no one does it quite like Demi!!!

The sexy snaps have come in (red)HOT this summer ... Dive into this effortless selfie she grabbed while on a tropical bae-cay!

Self-care and health are ... wealth! Demi dropped a topless shot with cupping marks just above her derrière.

Stay 'Cool for the Summer' with our hot shots gallery above! "Payback is a bad b**** and, baby, I'm the baddest!"