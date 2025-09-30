Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ricky Martin Shares Shirtless Instagram Thirst Trap, Shows Buff Body

Ricky Martin My Thirst Trap Bangs!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
ricky martin thirst trap photo getty comp
Getty Composite

Ricky Martin’s clearly in peak form -- and he’s making sure you know it too ... posting a jaw-dropping thirst trap for the ages!

Take a look -- Ricky’s Monday IG Stories turned up the heat, with him shirtless and flexing that chiseled, gym-built bod. Yowza!!!

ricky martin thirst trap photo

Clearly, Ricky was in full-on tease mode -- cropping the shot right before it got too risqué. Sorry guys.

The singing icon didn’t even throw it on his Insta's main grid ... maybe he thought it was a bit too spicy -- but guess he didn’t think it all the way through ... 'cause we’ve got the pic here forever in all its glory!

