Partying in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Casita at Mexico Wedding, on Video
Bad Bunny Wedding Party in the Super Bowl Casita!!!
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl moment hit so hard ... it literally turned into wedding decor!
A wedding in Tequisquiapan, in Querétaro, Mexico recreated his iconic casita as a full-blown prop ... and the revelers went all in, as you can see from video obtained by TMZ. The structure itself?
The structure took four days to build with a team of six people involved -- no blueprints either, just mapped straight onto the ground, measuring about 5.5 meters by 3 meters, standing 2.8 meters tall.
They kept it under wraps inside the reception until 7:30 PM on the night of the celebration, right when the dance floor kicked off -- the video was posted online yesterday -- and safe to say, it stole the show. All of it was for the bride, who’s clearly a massive Bad Bunny fan.
No word to Bad Bunny or his team before or after -- but considering how huge his Super Bowl performance was, hard to imagine he’d be mad about this level of love!