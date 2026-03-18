Partying in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Casita at Mexico Wedding, on Video

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Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl moment hit so hard ... it literally turned into wedding decor!

A wedding in Tequisquiapan, in Querétaro, Mexico recreated his iconic casita as a full-blown prop ... and the revelers went all in, as you can see from video obtained by TMZ. The structure itself?

The structure took four days to build with a team of six people involved -- no blueprints either, just mapped straight onto the ground, measuring about 5.5 meters by 3 meters, standing 2.8 meters tall.

They kept it under wraps inside the reception until 7:30 PM on the night of the celebration, right when the dance floor kicked off -- the video was posted online yesterday -- and safe to say, it stole the show. All of it was for the bride, who’s clearly a massive Bad Bunny fan.