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Partying in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Casita at Mexico Wedding, on Video

Bad Bunny Wedding Party in the Super Bowl Casita!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SPITTIN' IMAGE
Instagram / @valentinacorroweddingplanner, @yori.yasmine

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl moment hit so hard ... it literally turned into wedding decor!

A wedding in Tequisquiapan, in Querétaro, Mexico recreated his iconic casita as a full-blown prop ... and the revelers went all in, as you can see from video obtained by TMZ. The structure itself?

The structure took four days to build with a team of six people involved -- no blueprints either, just mapped straight onto the ground, measuring about 5.5 meters by 3 meters, standing 2.8 meters tall.

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Instagram / @valentinacorroweddingplanner, @yori.yasmine

They kept it under wraps inside the reception until 7:30 PM on the night of the celebration, right when the dance floor kicked off -- the video was posted online yesterday -- and safe to say, it stole the show. All of it was for the bride, who’s clearly a massive Bad Bunny fan.

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Instagram / @valentinacorroweddingplanner, @yori.yasmine

No word to Bad Bunny or his team before or after -- but considering how huge his Super Bowl performance was, hard to imagine he’d be mad about this level of love!

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