WTF Is That?! Check Out the Wildest Looks From the 2026 Met Gala

The Met Gala 2026 carpet brought the glam … and then it brought the "Wait, WTF is that?!" Because for every jaw-dropping slay, there was a look that had us at a loss for words in a totally different way.

Some stars nailed the theme at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night … others left us confused -- from Jordan Roth and Heidi Klum to Gwendoline Christie and Olivia Wilde.

Either way, they got our attention -- and honestly, that's the whole point. These are the looks that didn't just turn heads ... they had Joan Rivers rolling in her grave.