WTF Is That?! Check Out the Wildest Looks From the 2026 Met Gala
Met Gala 2026 WTF Is That?!?
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The Met Gala 2026 carpet brought the glam … and then it brought the "Wait, WTF is that?!" Because for every jaw-dropping slay, there was a look that had us at a loss for words in a totally different way.
Some stars nailed the theme at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night … others left us confused -- from Jordan Roth and Heidi Klum to Gwendoline Christie and Olivia Wilde.
Either way, they got our attention -- and honestly, that's the whole point. These are the looks that didn't just turn heads ... they had Joan Rivers rolling in her grave.
Swipe through our gallery to check out who had us going, "WTF is that?!"