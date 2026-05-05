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2026 Met Gala Attendees Keep Vibes High at After-Parties

2026 Met Gala Celebs Keep on Partying After Event Ends ... Hailey Bieber, Charli xcx & More!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
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Comfort? Never Heard Of Her Launch Gallery
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The Met Gala might not have an official end time ... but these stars knew when it was time to pack up and head out to the after-party.

Big-time stars left The Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night and headed for a couple parties thrown by major brands ... celebs like Hailey Bieber, Tessa Thompson, and Charli XCX kept the vibes high at the Saint Laurent after-party at People's Bar in Manhattan.

These stars didn't need to change into comfy clothes and head to bed -- though Charli certainly sported a stripped down look ... and neither did other attendees like Camila Mendes, Marcello Hernandez, Kendall Jenner, and more.

GQ Met Gala After Party
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Looked So Good We Had To Dress Up Twice Launch Gallery
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GQ held their own rager pretty close to People's ... with stars like Colman Domingo, Rosé, Tate McRae, Connor Storrie, Doja Cat, and Chase Sui Wonders turning up at The Twenty Two New York, a luxury hotel about two blocks from the other shindig.

Met Gala 2026: The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Looks on The Carpet
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Showstoppers At Met Gala 2026 Launch Gallery
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The Met Gala red carpet was crazy enough ... we can't even imagine what these after-parties must've been like!

Strut into our galleries to get a sneak peek at what out fave A-Listers were up to last night!!!

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