2026 Met Gala Attendees Keep Vibes High at After-Parties

The Met Gala might not have an official end time ... but these stars knew when it was time to pack up and head out to the after-party.

Big-time stars left The Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night and headed for a couple parties thrown by major brands ... celebs like Hailey Bieber, Tessa Thompson, and Charli XCX kept the vibes high at the Saint Laurent after-party at People's Bar in Manhattan.

These stars didn't need to change into comfy clothes and head to bed -- though Charli certainly sported a stripped down look ... and neither did other attendees like Camila Mendes, Marcello Hernandez, Kendall Jenner, and more.

GQ held their own rager pretty close to People's ... with stars like Colman Domingo, Rosé, Tate McRae, Connor Storrie, Doja Cat, and Chase Sui Wonders turning up at The Twenty Two New York, a luxury hotel about two blocks from the other shindig.

The Met Gala red carpet was crazy enough ... we can't even imagine what these after-parties must've been like!