Adele Has The Time Of Her Life At Bad Bunny's London Concert Amid Her Hiatus

Rumor Has It Bad Bunny Brought Out My Wild Side!!!

Adele was rolling in the deep of the Bad Bunny crowd ... and loving every second.

The singer was living it up Saturday night at Benito's sold-out show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London alongside fiancé Rich Paul -- and videos show Adele putting her performing hiatus momentarily on pause and going nuts singing along to his music.

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Watch the clip ... Adele is all smiles as she danced in an England soccer jersey ... singing along, throwing her hands in the air, and even swiping a fan's hat.

The energy never really drops while Adele laughs, grooves with the crowd, and looks far more interested in soaking up the party than keeping a low profile.

While Adele remains off the stage, she also was spotted at the gig with Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer ... a pairing that's bound to spark chatter about possible new music to come.

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It was a star-packed night all around -- 'Love Island' host Maya Jama stunned in Bunny's casita, nearly stealing the spotlight from him and tennis superstar Novak Djokovic warmed up for Wimbledon on stage.