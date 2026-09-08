Tyreek Hill to Judge: My Ex Is Full Of It, I Didn’t Intimidate Witnesses!!!

NFL star Tyreek Hill is slamming his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, over her claims that he attempted to intimidate witnesses ahead of their divorce trial ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tyreek is calling out his ex for publicly and falsely accusing him and his lawyers of felony witness tampering ... and he's asking the judge to punish her with sanctions for doing so.

He said Keeta tried to criminalize a phone call he made to one of his exes. As TMZ first reported, Keeta took issue with Tyreek recently visiting his ex and mother of three of his children.

Keeta claimed Tyreek had not seen his ex Crystal Espinal in over five years before the recent meeting ... and had concerns he guided her on what to say when she gets grilled in the divorce. Keeta claimed Crystal spoke favorably about Tyreek in the depo despite previously accusing him of assaulting her while pregnant. The NFL star denied the accusations.

In his filing, Tyreek claimed Keeta has not come up with evidence he used intimidation or physical force, threatened another person, engaged in misleading conduct toward another person, or paid them off ... to keep them from testifying in the divorce case. Tyreek says Keeta's papers identified "no threat, no misleading statement, and no offer of any benefit -- because there was none." He says the judge should hit Keeta and her lawyer with sanctions over her baseless allegations to teach her a lesson.