Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Fighting For NFL Probe Records

Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Hill, is fighting the NFL star over getting her hands on his police records ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Keeta wants to issue subpoenas to various law enforcement agencies -- including police departments and prosecutors' offices -- that previously investigated allegations against Tyreek.

Keeta said the subpoenas seek evidence of “other crimes, wrongs or acts committed” by Tyreek and “certified copies of his grandparents' (who are witnesses) criminal convictions.”

Keeta previously accused Tyreek of punching her in the stomach while she was pregnant with their child, also of him spitting on her, pulling out her hair, violently twisting her breasts, locking her out of her home, physically restraining her, and threatening her life. Tyreek denied wrongdoing and claims that any actions were done in self-defense.

She said there is a nanny cam video that shows Tyreek’s violence towards her and her mother, which she claims his team tried to buy for several hundred thousand dollars.

Keeta claims Tyreek’s grandparents serve as his “fixers,” who help him when criminal issues come up. Specifically, Keeta wants records from the Still Water Police Department over an alleged assault of a woman named Crystal Espinal, Overland Park Police Department over alleged child abuse, and records from the NFL about the child abuse investigation by the league. Tyreek did not face criminal charges over the accusations.