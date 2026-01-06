Tyreek Hill Claims Keeta Vaccaro Is Attempting To Reconcile Amid Divorce

My Ex Is Trying To Get Back Together

Tyreek Hill claims his ex wants to kiss and make up ... with the NFL superstar filing new court docs claiming Keeta Vaccaro's using time with their kid to try to call off their divorce.

In the docs -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- Hill is requesting that his grandmother replace Keeta as the person present during timesharing of their daughter ... alleging that Keeta is using the time with their kid "for her own selfish reasons."

Hill claims that while he is in the presence of Vaccaro, whom he married in November 2023, she expresses "her desire to reconcile with the husband" and "requests for additional money" from him.

"The wife's incessant efforts to discuss the foregoing topics during timesharing not only places the husband in an uncomfortable position but more importantly significantly interferes with the husband's quality timesharing with the parties daughter," the docs read.

Tyreek initially thought she would welcome this idea, saying that in July 2025, she amended her dissolution of marriage petition "to include false, exaggerated claims of torts committed by the husband."

"However, the wife has steadfastly opposed relinquishing her role as the person present for her husband's timesharing."

We reached out to Keeta's reps for comment ... and they say Hill's claims couldn't be further from the truth.

"The lies in his latest filing, like those in his prior filings, are simply untrue," Evan R. Marks told TMZ Sports.

"Ms. Vaccaro has no desire to reconcile with Mr. Hill, a man whom she has alleged in eight separate tort counts has caused her physical and emotional injury in an effort to coerce her to sign a blatantly unfair post-nuptial agreement without the benefit of counsel. Throughout these proceedings Ms. Vaccaro has worked hard to maintain a cordial relationship with the father of her child and to keep their daughter safe."

"Currently, Ms. Vaccaro has cooperated with the separate NFL investigation and is awaiting a court ruling from Judge Multack on her motion for temporary spousal support and child support. Ultimately, a jury will be empaneled and will determine the monetary damages to which Ms. Vaccaro is entitled as a result of Mr. Hill’s violent acts."

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next month.

Of course, cops were called to their Miami-area home over a domestic dispute. In a September filing, Vaccaro alleged that the NFL superstar roughed her up on multiple occasions during their 17-month marriage ... which he denied.

The allegations caught the NFL's attention ... and Vaccaro and her team met with the league as part of an investigation into the allegations, but it's unclear what came from the talks.