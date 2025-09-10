NFL Investigating New Tyreek Hill Domestic Violence Claims

The NFL has launched an investigation into Tyreek Hill ... after his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, alleged he was violent with her several times during their 17-month marriage.

Sources tell TMZ Sports ... the league initiated the probe this week as part of its "standard policy." No word yet on how it'll impact the star receiver's status for the Dolphins' tilt with the Patriots on Sunday ... or any other Miami games going forward.

According to court documents we obtained this month, Vaccaro alleged that on eight separate instances during their time as a married couple, Hill got physical with her.

She said the first incident took place in January 2024 -- just two months after they tied the knot in Austin, Texas.

She alleged that at their Southwest Ranches, Fla. home, Hill shoved her to the floor, stood over her, and ripped off her necklace during a tiff over a postnuptial agreement.

She said two weeks later, while they were at an Orlando, Fla. hotel, he flew into a fit of rage and "violently attacked her."

She also claimed that during one of Hill's alleged outbursts, he spit on her.

Vaccaro ultimately filed to divorce the football player in April ... after they were involved in a domestic dispute at their Miami-area residence.

For Hill's part, his attorney has called the allegations "nothing more than an attempt by Ms. Vacarro, her mother and/or her counsel to shake Mr. Hill down."

"These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vacarro and/or her counsel are set on

partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give she and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money," Julius B. Collins said. "Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in Court to present his evidence."