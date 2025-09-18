Tyreek Hill's Ex's Attorney to Meet W/ NFL Investigator Amid Domestic Violence Probe

The NFL's probe into the recent allegations of domestic violence against Tyreek Hill is moving full steam ahead ... as TMZ Sports has learned the wide receiver's accuser's attorney is slated to chat with the league's most prominent investigator later Thursday.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us ... Keeta Vaccaro's lawyer, Evan R. Marks, is set to talk in a matter of hours with Lisa Friel, the former New York prosecutor who now works as the senior vice president for investigations.

We're told their conversation could ultimately lead to talks between Friel and Vaccaro.

Hill's estranged wife, as we previously reported, alleged in new court documents late last month that the Dolphins superstar got violent with her on multiple occasions throughout their 17-month marriage.

The NFL announced last week it was looking into the situation.

Hill -- who's still been allowed to play despite the investigation -- has vehemently denied the allegations through his attorney, Julius B. Collins ... who said in a statement earlier this month the claims were "nothing more than an attempt by Ms. Vacarro, her mother and/or her counsel to shake Mr. Hill down."

Tyreek and Vaccaro got married in November 2023, but split following a domestic dispute in April 2025.