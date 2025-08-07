Tyreek Hill's 8-Month-Old Daughter Rushed To ER Over Concerning Symptoms

Tyreek Hill's eight-month-old daughter was taken to the emergency room on Wednesday after showing symptoms that raised concerns ... but, thankfully, the baby's mom says the little girl's improving.

Keeta Vaccaro -- Tyreek's estranged wife -- shared the scary details of the incident on her Instagram page on Thursday ... writing her doctor advised her to get to a hospital ASAP on Wednesday night after baby Capri "started feeling warm, super sleepy, and just not herself."

"I called [Dr. Jared Friedman]," Keeta said, "and within minutes, he had us straight into the ER with an incredible team waiting for us."

Keeta said Capri went through a bunch of tests ... and, fortunately, it looks like her baby girl is going to be OK.

Vaccaro praised her doc for the outstanding care and support, adding that his efforts made a significant difference.

"She's doing much better today 💖," she wrote.

Hill did miss Dolphins practice on Wednesday ... but the team said it was due to an "undisclosed injury." He was seen later in the day boarding a plane for Miami's upcoming road preseason matchup with the Bears.

Hill and Vaccaro's daughter was born last November, a year after they got married.