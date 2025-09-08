Tyreek Hill's Ex Alleges Multiple Instances Of Domestic Violence In New Court Filing

Keeta Vaccaro -- Tyreek Hill's estranged wife -- is now alleging the NFL superstar roughed her up on multiple occasions during their 17-month marriage.

The Dolphins wideout's ex made the allegations in a new court filing in her divorce case against the football player ... claiming Hill began to get violent with her in early January 2024, just two months after they got married in Austin, Texas.

Vaccaro says the two were at their guest house in Southwest Ranches, Fla. when Hill went off on her during a conversation about a postnuptial agreement. She says he shoved her to the floor, stood over her, and then ripped off her necklace, causing a cut and a bruise.

Two weeks later, in late January 2024, Vaccaro claims Hill got mad at her while the two were at an Orlando, Fla. hotel. Hill, she wrote in the documents, "violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of."

On February 7, 2024, Vaccaro alleges Hill attacked her again as they were getting ready to leave for the Pro Bowl. Hill "shoved a marijuana cigarette" in her face, she claimed in the docs, "and told her to get her suitcase and get out of the house. [Hill] then threw [her] suitcase out the door and threw [her] out the door, locking it behind her."

In total, Vaccaro says there were eight instances of domestic violence ... including one where she says Hill spat on her -- and others where she claims he got physical with her while she was pregnant.

Hill's "conduct was extreme," Vaccaro wrote in the docs, "outrageous, beyond all bounds of decency, and is regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community."

We reached out to Hill's attorney for comment on the allegations, though so far, we've yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, Vaccaro's lawyer, Evan R. Marks, told us Monday, "I have no comment at this time."

Hill and Vaccaro dated for several years before getting married in 2023, and they officially separated on April 7, 2025 ... after a domestic dispute at their Miami-area home.