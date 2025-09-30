Tyreek Hill's Ex-Teammate Says WR Laughed To Prevent Pass-Out After Knee Injury

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tyreek Hill's former teammate, Terron Armstead, tells TMZ Sports the wide receiver was in so much pain after dislocating his knee on Monday, he actually had to laugh to prevent passing out.

Armstead said on Tuesday the Dolphins star called him just hours after he sustained the gruesome injury during Miami's "Monday Night Football" clash with the Jets ... and he explained one of the biggest reasons he was grinning ear-to-ear while being carted off the field was he might've lost consciousness otherwise.

"He was laughing through the pain," Armstead said. "Because it was either that or pass out."

Fortunately, Armstead says when he was on the line with Hill, the 31-year-old was somehow "in good spirits."

Prayers up to Tyreek Hill, man. A serious injury, it looks AWFUL. pic.twitter.com/Tn0yE9qnhT — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 30, 2025 @AryePulliNFL

Hill, if you missed it, tore up his knee in the third quarter of the Fins' win ... after he caught a pass and fell awkwardly to the ground. He reportedly tore multiple ligaments -- and required surgery on Tuesday to fix the damage.

Hill posted from his hospital bed a short time before he went under the knife, thanking his fans for their support, while asking for further prayers.

Armstead -- who played with Hill for three seasons in Miami -- told us he was sure his good buddy will rebound nicely.