Women's Org. Demands Tyreek Hill Suspension Amid NFL's Probe Into D.V. Claims

One of the most prominent women's organizations in the country is demanding the NFL suspend Tyreek Hill ... as Roger Goodell's league investigates the latest domestic violence allegations against the Dolphins superstar.

National Organization for Women president Kim Villanueva told TMZ Sports this week she's livid that despite Keeta Vaccaro's claims against Hill, the Miami wide receiver will still be allowed to suit up against the New England Patriots later Sunday.

"Tyreek Hill should not be playing while these charges are being investigated," Villanueva said. "The NFL itself proudly proclaims that forty-seven percent of the NFL audience is women, and women are watching to see where the league stands today."

"Roger Goodell needs to say it loud and clear -- the NFL has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to domestic violence. Or maybe it doesn't?"

In court documents we obtained, Vaccaro -- who married Hill in 2023 -- alleged the football player got violent with her multiple times during their 17-month marriage. Hill, through his attorney, denied the claims.

The NFL said Wednesday it's probing the matter.

Villanueva said not banning Hill while the investigation moves forward rubbed her the wrong way ... as she believes it shows a disturbing pattern in the NFL.