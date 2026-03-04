Tyreek Hill Won't Need To Take Psych Exam In Model's Broken Leg Lawsuit, Court Rules

Tyreek Hill is without an NFL home, but he still picked up a win in his ongoing legal battle with Sophie Hall ... as a judge denied the mode's request to force the receiver to take a court-mandated psych exam -- TMZ Sports has learned.

Judge David Haines filed his decision recently ... denying a motion filed by Hall's legal team in December that was looking to make Hill sit down with a licensed psychologist to determine "the full scope of Defendant's mental state, aggression and culpability."

Her filing stated that it was "critical" for Hall to have Hill go through that exam, saying they needed an expert who specializes in the field "to evaluate the defendant's longstanding pattern of anger and aggression towards others, particularly women, his documented history of violent behavior, including issues related to anger management, impulse control and aggression, which are directly in controversy and forms a critical component of this case."

In a response filed by the NFL star's legal team ... Hill slammed Hall's request for the exam ... saying she failed to show a good reason for ordering the psych exam, calling it a "completely baseless intrusion into [his] mental state."

The suit stems from an alleged incident that occurred in the summer of 2023. Hall -- a social media influencer -- claimed Hill broke her leg in a fit of rage in his backyard during a football drill.

She claims, after Hill asked her to rush against him in a defensive line vs. offensive line, one-on-one style workout, she shoved the Super Bowl champion backwards -- which embarrassed him.

She says, after flipping the roles so he could rush her, Hill "charged her violently and with great force" -- resulting in a right leg injury.