Miami Dolphins Release All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill

The Cheetah has been set free … the Dolphins are moving on from Tyreek Hill.

Miami has reportedly released the five-time All-Pro wideout … ending a four-year run that made the Dolphins one of the most electric offenses in football. Now, Hill will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

The 31-year-old is currently recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL after only appearing in four games during the 2025 season.

He appeared in 54 games for Miami, racking up more than 4,700 receiving yards and scoring 28 touchdowns.

Hill’s arrival from the Kansas City Chiefs was supposed to be the missing piece -- and for stretches, it was. He torched secondaries, stacked monster stat lines and gave Miami credibility as a contender.

When the ball was in his hands, big things followed. But, contract disputes and off-the-field distractions plagued his time in South Beach.

The Dolphins have decided to move on ... clearing significant cap space and signaling a pivot in direction under new head coach Jeff Hafley.

Now, one of the fastest players in league history is suddenly available.