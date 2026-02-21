Keeta Vaccaro Asks Court To Make Tyreek Hill Pay For Bathroom Repairs In Home

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro's relationship is in the crapper, literally ... 'cause the bathroom has actually become a point of contention in the divorce case, with Cheetah's estranged wife asking a judge to force the NFL star to pay for repairs.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Vaccaro says the plumbing issue dates back to when the couple's marriage was still intact, but the repairs were never made.

Now, Vaccaro says the plumbing problem has gotten the attention of her building's management because it has apparently begun to damage "another units or units."

Keeta says it's important to fix the issue because "it involves the only bathroom in which the parties' child can be bathed."

Vaccaro says she has provided the contractor's estimate to Tyreek, but he's refused to pony up the cash, questioning the "legitimacy and sufficiency of the estimate."

She also says Hill's attorney has asked whether a "leak detection study has been done."

Vaccaro says she has made herself available to assist "in every way possible," including providing access to the residence during the day so someone from Hill's team could run the leak test.

She says the first appointment was moved ... while the subsequent one was "canceled by him."

Keeta claims Tyreek's lawyer "became increasingly hostile and unprofessional, while still insisting her client will not pay without further proof."

The 30-year-old believes the plumbing issue is causing "permanent damage" and says she doesn't have the funds to pay for the repair herself.

Vaccaro is now asking the judge to force Hill to pony up for the necessary work, as well as attorney's fees she racked up filing the motion.