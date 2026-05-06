Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé Joe McCann Getting Threats After Influencer's Tragic Death

Ashlee Jenae's fiancé Joe McCann has experienced racism and received online threats after her tragic death ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Joe tell us ... ever since Ashlee died while on a trip to Tanzania in March, Joe and his family have received an overwhelming number of death threats and messages of hate.

We're told this situation is particularly hard on Joe ... because the insinuation that he had anything to do with her death hurts him deeply.

Our sources say Joe truly loved Ashlee ... and he'd never hurt her -- or any other woman, for that matter. Joe has been more than happy to work with authorities during their investigation, our sources add.

On top of the threats, we're told Joe has also experienced a wave of comments attacking him because he and Ashlee were in an interracial relationship. Our sources say these comments often push a narrative about him -- a well-off white man -- killing his Black fiancée.

We were also told Joe is very aware these comments are being made ... and his "pain is being compounded by racist vitriol."

According to a local outlet, police initially believed the social media star's death was a suicide after she was found unconscious in her villa at Zuri Zanzibar ... but Ashlee's family doubts that's something she would ever have done.

Joe -- who proposed to Ashlee on the trip -- was questioned by investigators after her death and his passport was even seized, though he has not been arrested for in connection to her death.

Ashlee's family has decided to prohibit Joe from going to her funeral, sources told us. Our sources tell us Joe is in Africa so he was not able to attend funeral.